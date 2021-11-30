AMC Theatres Has The Biggest Day Of Ticket Sales For A Single Title Since Reopening And The Second Biggest Of All Time With The Advance Ticket Sales Of SPIDER-MAN™: NO WAY HOME On Monday, November 29

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, announced that as a result of the fervent response to tickets going on sale for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME on Monday, Nov.

AMC Theatres (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, announced that as a result of the fervent response to tickets going on sale for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME on Monday, Nov. 29, AMC experienced its second busiest ticket sales day for a single movie title in the Company's entire history. It also was the single busiest ticket sales day since AMC locations started their reopenings during the summer of 2020, from their initial coronavirus closings in March of 2020.

AMC's sales for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME came within 1.5% of the all-time single day record, set by AVENGERS: ENDGAME in 2019.

A key driver of the immense sale of these tickets was that AMC and Sony Pictures collaborated to offer the first ever NFT promotion by a major theatrical exhibitor. A limited quantity of up to 86,000 NFTs were made available for AMC Stubs Premiere, A-List and Investor Connect members, with one NFT being given per qualifying member. To qualify, members had to be among the first 86,000 to purchase their opening day tickets (or in the case of AMC Stubs A-List members who were the first to reserve their seats), at any and all U.S. AMC Theatres locations.

All 86,000 Spider-Man NFTs were fully allotted, as a result of qualified ticket purchases on Monday.

The Spider-Man NFT will be available to be redeemed at a dedicated site operated by WAX, an energy efficient, ultra-low carbon footprint blockchain and the first certified carbon neutral. WAX is the most utilized blockchain in the world processing 15 million transactions daily.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME opens exclusively in theatres on December 16. Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile App.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit amctheatres.com.

About Spider-Man: No Way HomeFor the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei.

Category: Company Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130006153/en/