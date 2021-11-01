AMC Theatres' Existing And New Participants In AMC Investor Connect, Designed For AMC Shareholders, Receiving Another Free Large Popcorn

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced that it is again rewarding its self-identified shareholders through AMC Investor Connect.

AMC Theatres (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced that it is again rewarding its self-identified shareholders through AMC Investor Connect. Existing and new participants who sign up by year-end in AMC Investor Connect will be encouraged to come to AMC movie theatres in the United States in November, December, or January with the offer of another Free Large Popcorn, useable with the purchase of a ticket. This is the second time AMC has made such an offer to its shareholders. The first such time started in June of 2021, with that free large popcorn offer valid through yesterday October 31.

Starting today, existing AMC Investor Connect members and new participants who self-identify as an AMC shareholder and who join AMC Investor Connect through December 31, 2021, will receive one free large popcorn. The free large popcorn offer will be automatically added to the accounts of AMC Investor Connect members. This free one-time large popcorn offer is usable with the purchase of a ticket for any movie playing at any U.S. AMC Theatre through January 31, 2022.

Adam Aron, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC, commented: "In June of 2021, with a free large popcorn offer, we launched AMC Investor Connect, a communications and rewards program designed for AMC shareholders. Membership in the new program far exceeded our original expectations, with some 365,000 people signing up for AMC Investor Connect in just a few months. So, we are repeating that free large popcorn offer, to reward our existing AMC Investor Connect participants and to encourage more of our shareholders to join."

Aron added, "It is a high priority for us that our shareholders become, or continue to be, customers at our theatres. What better way is there for them to indulge themselves with movie theatre popcorn, especially when it is free, than by visiting an AMC? That is especially the case now, as in the next several weeks we will see the theatrical release of an incredible slate of upcoming films that includes THE ETERNALS (opening November 5), GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (opening November 19), ENCANTO (opening November 24) WEST SIDE STORY (opening December 10), and SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (opening December 17), among many others."

For more information, please visit the AMC Investor Connect page.

