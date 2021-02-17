AMC's Usdan Institute For Animal Health Education Launches Online Pet Health Library

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Medical Center's Usdan Institute for Animal Health Education today launched an innovative, user-friendly Pet Health Library on its website at amcny.org/pet-health-library/. This resource provides information on commonly-searched and frequently-diagnosed illnesses and conditions, wellness and prevention tips, and downloadable resources, as well as areas of expertise within AMC. All content is verified by AMC experts and will be updated weekly.

"Through our ongoing educational and outreach efforts, we know that pet owners are looking for reliable and accurate pet health information online," said Michelle Leifer, Director of the Usdan Institute for Animal Health Education. "Our new Pet Health Library, the first of its kind, will provide trustworthy and timely information not only for pet parents around the world, but for anyone looking for reliable facts about animal health. I am thrilled to launch this initiative and continue to grow it in the coming months."

Each topic will provide:

A background of the disease or illness

An overview of risk factors

Clinical signs and symptoms

Diagnostic measurements and procedures

Treatment options and prevention information

Helpful illustrations including photos and videos

"As a new and valuable component of AMC's Usdan Institute for Animal Health Education, the Pet Health Library provides in-depth pet health information directly from our veterinarians," said Kathryn Coyne, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMC. "No other online pet health portal offers this kind of deep content in collaboration with board certified veterinarians."

For information about the new Usdan Institute for Animal Health Education Pet Health Library, please visit: amcny.org/pet-health-library/

About the Animal Medical Center

The Animal Medical Center (AMC) is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with 100+ veterinarians providing the highest quality medical care across more than 20 specialties and services, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our mission to provide the best in care, research, and education has been the foundation of our work for over a century. We've launched the Gift of Love campaign to ensure we're here for the next century, and beyond. Learn more at www.amcny.org/giftoflove

