AMC Networks Inc. Announces Change To Location And Format Of 2021 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. ("AMC Networks" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:AMCX) today announced that it will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") in person at the J.P. Morgan Club at the Madison Square Garden Arena, located on Seventh Avenue between West 31st Street and West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting virtually.

There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, which are described in the proxy materials previously made available to the Company's stockholders. As described in those proxy materials, the Board of Directors fixed the close of business on April 19, 2021 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof (the "Record Date").

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges stockholders to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

How to Attend the Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time in the J.P. Morgan Club at the Madison Square Garden Arena, located on Seventh Avenue between West 31st Street and West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001.

An admission ticket is required if you desire to attend the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, you must have been a stockholder at the close of business on the Record Date or be the legal proxy holder or qualified representative of a stockholder, and bring with you your admission ticket and a valid government-issued photo identification card (federal, state or local), such as a driver's license or passport. Persons without an admission ticket and proper identification may be denied admission to the Annual Meeting.

To obtain an admission ticket, go to www.proxyvote.com or call (844) 318-0137. You will need to enter your 16-digit control number, which can be found on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, voter instruction form and proxy card. The deadline to obtain an admission ticket is 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, on June 9, 2021. For questions about admission to the Annual Meeting, please call (844) 318-0137.

Please note that you will need your ticket to be admitted to the Annual Meeting whether you vote before or at the Annual Meeting, and regardless of whether you are a registered or beneficial stockholder. If you are attending the Annual Meeting as a proxy or qualified representative for a stockholder, you will need to bring your legal proxy or authorization letter, in addition to your admission ticket and valid government-issued photo identification card.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. We encourage you to arrive early to ensure plenty of time to complete the registration process before the Annual Meeting begins. Persons who have not completed registration by the time the Annual Meeting begins will not be permitted to enter the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders must provide advance written notice to the Company if they intend to have a legal proxy (other than the persons appointed as proxies on the Company's proxy card) or qualified representative attend the Annual Meeting on their behalf. The notice must include the name and address of the legal proxy or qualified representative and must be received by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, on June 9, 2021 in order to allow enough time for the issuance of an admission ticket to such person.

Please note that cameras, video and audio recording equipment and other similar electronic devices, as well as large bags (including large handbags and briefcases) and packages will need to be checked at the door. Additionally, the Company may impose additional restrictions on items that must be checked at the door as well as the conduct of the Annual Meeting. To ensure the safety of all persons, attendees and bags will be subject to screening, including the use of x-ray screening where available, and may also be subject to additional security inspections. In order to attend the Annual Meeting, you will need to present one of three options for entry: proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to the Annual Meeting, a negative antigen COVID-19 test taken within 6 hours of the Annual Meeting, or a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the Annual Meeting, in each case with a government-issued photo ID matching the name on your documentation and the name on your admission ticket. Upon arrival, in addition to providing the foregoing documentation, you will complete a health screening that includes a contactless temperature check that must register below 100.4 degrees. Guests that do not provide proof of full vaccination are required to maintain at least a six-foot distance from other attendees and wear a face covering while attending the Annual Meeting. We are following evolving guidance and protocols issued by Centers for Disease Control, New York State and New York City for COVID-19 safety, which may change between the date of this press release and the actual date of the Annual Meeting. Whichever protocols are required on the date of the Annual Meeting will be followed, which may be different than the protocols stated herein. Any changes to the protocols will be posted to our investor relations website, http://investors.amcnetworks.com/investor-relations, prior to the Annual Meeting.

Requests for admission tickets will be processed in the order received. Please note that seating is limited, and requests for tickets will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional Information

For further information regarding the matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting, please carefully read the proxy materials. The Company makes proxy materials available to its stockholders on the Internet. You can access proxy materials and vote your shares as described in the Company's previously filed proxy materials.

