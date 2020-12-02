AMC Networks' Head Of Investor Relations, Seth Zaslow, To Step Down At End Of Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMCX) announced today that Seth Zaslow, the longtime executive who leads the investor relations function for the company, is stepping down at the end of the year to pursue other opportunities.

The company's investor relations group will now be led by Nicholas Seibert as Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Seibert will continue to report to John Hsu, AMC Networks Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Treasurer.

"We thank Seth for playing an important role leading our investor relations efforts since becoming a separate public company nearly a decade ago; we will miss his professionalism, smarts and good humor and know he will go on to pursue new, great opportunities," said Josh Sapan, President and CEO of AMC Networks. "We look forward to having Nick and John bring their deep understanding of the media and technology sector, as well as their capital markets experience, to bear in communicating our growth story to the investor community."

"My years at AMC Networks have been among the most rewarding and fulfilling of my career," Zaslow said. "I'm very proud to have been a part of the leadership team that took this company public and of the relationships that we've built and fostered in the subsequent years with the investment community. I look forward to building on the knowledge I've gained during my time at AMCX in the next chapter of my career."

Zaslow joined AMC Networks in 2011 and oversaw the creation of the investor relations function for the Company in connection with its successful spin-off from Cablevision Systems Corporation. Prior to joining AMC Networks, he served in various senior financial and operational roles at Cablevision, Time Warner Inc. (predecessor to WarnerMedia) and Time Warner Cable (since acquired by Charter Communications).

Seibert joined AMC Networks in 2017 and currently serves on the board of directors for Next Games and Levity, AMC Networks' production services and comedy venues business. Prior to AMC Networks, Siebert worked at GAMCO Investors, Inc, where he was a buyside analyst focused on TMT equities. He started his career in the mergers and acquisitions group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Hsu joined AMC Networks in 2011 and oversees the company's cash management, investment strategies, capital structure planning and debt portfolio management. He is also responsible for evaluating strategic business opportunities including mergers and acquisition, corporate development and digital investment activities. Prior roles include serving as VP of Financial Planning at Cablevision Systems Corporation; and as an investment banker, with Bear, Stearns & Co.'s Media & Entertainment Corporate Finance Group and SG Cowen's Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Group. He began his career as a Senior Auditor at Arthur Andersen LLP.

About AMC Networks Inc. AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for delivering high-quality content to audiences and a valuable platform to distributors and advertisers. The Company, which operates several of the most recognizable brands in entertainment, manages its business through two operating segments: (i) National Networks, which principally includes AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv; and AMC Studios, the Company's television production business; and (ii) International and Other, which principally includes AMC Networks International, the Company's international programming business; AMC Networks SVOD, the Company's targeted subscription streaming services, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC; Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business; and IFC Films, the Company's independent film distribution business. More information is available at www.amcnetworks.com.

