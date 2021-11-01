AMC Entertainment Confirms October Theatre Admissions Revenue For AMC Both In The United States And Internationally The Highest It Has Been In Any Month Since Covid Forced The Closure Of Theatres Early In 2020

In light of repeated press inquiries, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) today issued the following statement: "When the final tickets are counted for showtimes tonight, the domestic industry box office for October 2021 is estimated to come in considerably...

"When the final tickets are counted for showtimes tonight, the domestic industry box office for October 2021 is estimated to come in considerably higher than that of any previous month since February of 2020. (The Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of movie theatres across the United States in March of 2020.)

"Given AMC's position as the largest movie exhibitor in the United States, and reflecting this industry-wide increase in revenues across the country, AMC confirmed today that its October 2021 ticket admission revenues at AMC's movie theatre circuit in the U.S. also were the highest AMC has seen for any single month since February of 2020.'

"Similarly, October 2021 ticket admission revenues at AMC's international theatre locations also were the highest of any month since the pandemic caused the shutting of theatres back in 2020."

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

