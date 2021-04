Ambow Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

BEIJING, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on...

BEIJING, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 8, 2021.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@ambow.com or the Company's Investor Relations at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 12th Floor, Tower 1, Financial Street, Chang'an Center, Shijingshan District, Beijing 100043, China.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

