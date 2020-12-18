Ambit Energy Donates $180,000 To Feeding America As The Pandemic's Hunger Crisis Intensifies

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambit Energy announced that its non-profit organization, Ambit Cares, is donating $180,000 to Feeding America ®, the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. These funds will help to provide vitally needed food to people who have been affected by the pandemic. This end-of-year donation comes after Ambit Cares raised more than $32,000 for Feeding America as part of national Hunger Action Month in September.

"From the beginning of the crisis, Ambit has worked to support the communities where we live and work. When the pandemic began, we gave an initial $50,000 donation to Feeding America, but as the situation progressed and the need deepened, we felt like we could do even more," said Scott Hudson, president of Ambit Energy. "We're hopeful this additional donation will help to bring some peace and comfort to people who are struggling to bring food to the table this holiday season."

This support is especially important now, as the ongoing health crisis has driven a record number of people to seek help from their local food banks and other resources. According to Feeding America, there has been a 60% increase in the number of people visiting food banks this year — more than 50 million people across America could experience hunger due to COVID-19 and there is an overall supply gap of 8 billion meals.

"Since the pandemic began in March, Feeding America's network of food banks have provided 4.2 billion meals to people facing hunger," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "Thanks to partners like Ambit Cares, food banks can continue to help ensure that people get the food they need during these difficult times."

Because America will continue to face a higher level of need, Ambit Cares is committed to continuing its mission by keeping as many people as possible healthy and hopeful in the new year. Through its events and corporate contributions, Ambit Cares plans to provide year-round opportunities for customers, consultants and employees to contribute in the fight against hunger in 2021.

