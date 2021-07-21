AMBI® Skincare, The Skin Tone Authority™, Partners With Celebrity Judges For 'The Next Great Voice Of AMBI' Competition

BETHESDA, Md., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBI® Skincare, a trusted name in skincare for more than 50 years, launches its first vocal competition: The Next Great Voice of AMBI. This contest enlists three celebrity judges to find the next great vocalist to sing the new jingle "AMBI Beautiful." Judges include Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Chanté Moore, "Love and Hip Hop: Miami" superstar Amara La Negra, and viral vocalist Avery "AV" Wilson, who will host the competition.

As a celebration of melanin-rich skin and the voices that influence arts and culture, the goddaughter of part-owner of AMBI Skincare Germaine Leftridge wrote the jingle, which allows People of Color to honor their unique skin tones. "This song embodies everything that AMBI stands for: appreciating melanated skin," says Leftridge. "We are excited to launch The Next Great Voice competition and find a vocalist that can continue to share this message."

Submissions for the contest will be accepted through July 30. To enter, contestants are asked to upload a short video of them singing the "AMBI Beautiful" jingle via Instagram or TikTok, using the hashtag #AmbiNextGreatVoice. Over a three-week period, finalists will be chosen by the panel of judges. In the final week, three finalists will compete via Instagram Live in a head-to-head battle to win the grand prize: the full line of AMBI skincare products, an audition to be one of R&B legend Chanté Moore's background singers, and $5,000.

AMBI is excited to have three powerhouse judges on board to find The Next Great Voice of AMBI: Chanté Moore, who has several hits on the '90s R&B charts and a CIAA-certified gold album for her debut Precious; Amara La Negra, whose fiery personality and immense talent shone through in both her international performances and her recurring appearance on "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"; and Avery "AV" Wilson, whose viral covers have gained a loyal online fanbase and continuous praise from the biggest names in contemporary R&B.

The vocal competition is open to individuals over the age of 18. Judging will run weekly from Aug. 10-25 via Instagram Live. Follow @ambiskincare on Instagram for updates.

About AMBI® SkincareAMBI® is Scientifically Proven Skincare for Skin of Color. The brand has always catered to melanin-rich skin — with products formulated to provide even-toned, flawless-looking skin. The AMBI brand is best known for its dermatologist-recommended fade creams, which help fade dark spots and skin discoloration. Made for and by those with diverse skin tones for over 50 years, people have put their trust in AMBI®, The Skin Tone Authority™.

