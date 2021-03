Ambev's 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F Available On Our Website

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC ( www.sec.gov) on March 19, 2021 and is available on the Company's website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the Company's page on SEC's database (www.sec.gov/edgar/). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following links: click here or here.

Ambev S.A. Investor Relations Department Contact e-mail: ri@ambev.com.br