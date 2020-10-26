Ambetter From MHS Has Indiana Residents Covered During Open Enrollment

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 1 through December 15, Indiana residents may select Ambetter from MHS for healthcare coverage statewide through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, MHS continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We value our members and remain committed to offering quality, dependable healthcare coverage plans through Ambetter from MHS especially amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Kevin O'Toole, President and CEO, MHS. "As part of the nation's Number 1 Marketplace insurer, we have the experience and resources to provide Indiana residents with insurance options that provide peace of mind and allow them to take charge of their health with affordable health care options."

Ambetter from MHS offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from MHS provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce those costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards ProgramMembers have access to the My Health Pays ® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays ® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment AssistanceThrough the Ambetter from MHS website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage - all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage Ambetter from MHS provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also offer optional dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from MHS also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

MHS has been serving Indiana since 1995 and currently serves more than 350,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Ambetter from MHS is offered statewide, in all 92 Indiana counties.

Indiana residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from MHS or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.Ambetter.mhsindiana.com.

* Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

** $0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About MHS Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for more than twenty-five years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana Health Insurance Marketplace, and Allwell from MHS, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit www.mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise.

