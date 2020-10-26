Ambetter From Arkansas Health & Wellness Has Arkansas Residents Covered During Open Enrollment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 1 through December 15, Arkansas residents may select Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness for healthcare coverage statewide through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Arkansas Health & Wellness continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We value our members and remain committed to offering quality, dependable healthcare coverage plans through Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness especially amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said John Ryan, President and CEO, Arkansas Health & Wellness. "We have the experience and resources to provide Arkansas residents with insurance options that provide peace of mind and allow them to take charge of their health with affordable health care options."

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce those costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards ProgramMembers have access to the My Health Pays ® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays ® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment AssistanceThrough the Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage - all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Arkansas Health & Wellness has been serving Arkansas since 2014 and currently serves more than 150,000 members across its Ambetter plan. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness will be offered:

Arkansas

Ashley

Baxter

Benton

Boone

Bradley

Calhoun

Carroll

Chicot

Clark

Clay

Cleburne

Cleveland

Columbia

Conway

Craighead

Crawford

Crittenden

Cross

Dallas

Desha

Drew

Faulkner

Franklin

Fulton

Garland

Grant

Greene

Hempstead

Hot Spring

Howard

Independence

Izard

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnson

Lafayette

Lawrence

Lee

Lincoln

Little River

Logan

Lonoke

Madison

Marion

Miller

Mississippi

Monroe

Montgomery

Nevada

Newton

Ouachita

Perry

Phillips

Pike

Poinsett

Polk

Pope

Prairie

Pulaski

Randolph

Saline

Scott

Searcy

Sebastian

Sevier

Sharp

St. Francis

Stone

Union

Van Buren

Washington

White

Woodruff

Yell

Arkansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.Ambetter.ARhealthwellness.com.

* Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to the member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

** $0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Arkansas Health & Wellness Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is a managed care organization (MCO) that serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.ARHealthWellness.com .

