AMBEST Partners With RangeMe To Scale Sourcing And Grow Product Assortment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBEST , the member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers, is partnering with RangeMe , the industry standard online platform that streamlines new product discovery between product suppliers and retailers, to scale sourcing efforts and create greater assortment at the shelf.

"For years, independent truck stops and c-stores have not had exposure to innovative and trending product lines," says Shane Vasel, Director of Purchasing at AMBEST. "Our members are often family-run stores and don't have a lot of time to attend trade shows. By giving our members access to RangeMe, they can leverage the platform to source product lines at scale like the larger retail chains do."

Many AMBEST locations are family-owned businesses that readily connect with and focus on their customers. Creating a more tailored assortment of products helps foster that connection with their consumers.

"We're excited to partner with AMBEST as consumers today are seeking out travel centers and convenience stores for more than just convenience," says Nicky Jackson, Founder and CEO of RangeMe. "By leveraging the RangeMe platform, AMBEST will be able to keep up with evolving consumer trends in the c-store category that consumers need and want."

Convenience today is so much more than a quick stopover for consumers. Consumers are consolidating shopping trips, and that translates into bigger baskets at checkout. What's more, they are also looking for bigger pack sizes of products, rather than single serves, and are turning to convenience stores for prepared meals on the go. These trends showcase a pivot in the convenience retail industry and a new area of products to source.

With access to more than 175,000 suppliers on RangeMe, AMBEST will streamline its efforts to scale up and source diverse product lines. Suppliers interested in connecting with AMBEST can submit their brand and product information to the retailer directly through RangeMe. Buyers can also leverage RangeMe to conveniently filter for brands that meet their necessary criteria.

About AMBESTFounded in 1988, AMBEST is a member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers. Unlike big corporate companies, AMBEST locations are family owned businesses places where you're likely to find the owner with his or her sleeves rolled up ready to take care of you anyway they can.

About RangeMe RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

