Amber Guild Joins TMRW Life Sciences' Distinguished C-Suite As CMO

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. ("TMRW" or "the Company"), creator of the breakthrough technology that is revolutionizing how the fragile, frozen eggs and embryos at the heart of in vitro fertilization are managed and safeguarded, announces that Amber Guild will join as Chief Marketing Officer, effective June 7.

With this critical hire, on the heels of Tara Comonte's appointment as CEO effective May 10, TMRW continues to bolster its executive team of best-in-class, visionary leaders with proven track records in scaling businesses and building global brands.

Guild, a highly strategic and transformational leader, most recently served as President of T Brand, the creative and marketing services division of The New York Times Company ("NYT"). There, she led creative, strategy, and marketing teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and the NYT Events division, which has evolved into the platform of choice for many of the world's highest-profile innovators, opinion makers, and journalists. Before NYT, Guild spent two decades working at firms such as Ogilvy, Saatchi, and COLLINS — leading marketing and communications strategies for some of the world's most impactful brands.

A known change agent, Guild was immediately drawn to TMRW's mission to help people begin or expand their families, while bringing much-needed innovation to the fertility space. "I've spent my life questioning the status quo and long-held ideas adhered to only because 'that's the way it's always been done,'" said Guild. "TMRW is a visionary company making great strides in technological advancement that will set new standards for transparency, safety, and accessibility in IVF. It's a privilege for me to join this organization, with so much opportunity to make a difference in millions of people's lives."

Guild will spearhead the development of TMRW's global brand strategy and lead all aspects of marketing and communications for the Company.

"Amber has extensive experience helping global brands connect and engage with their communities across the world, and she joins us at a pivotal moment in our own expansion. Her proven ability to deliver positive impact, together with her passion for our mission, make her a perfect fit for the TMRW team," said CEO Comonte. "We're thrilled to welcome her to our hyper-growth, category-defining company as we bring our technology and innovation to IVF, helping millions of people around the world become parents."

Throughout her career, Guild has been an advocate for systemic change in the creative industry to ensure a more equitable and just workplace. Most recently, she co-authored The New York Times's widely discussed public report on the state of its own diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, titled "A Call to Action: Building a Culture That Works for All of Us."

Guild was named one of Ad Age's 2016 "Women to Watch"; sits on the boards and advisory councils of SATURDAY MORNING, 3% Movement, VCU Brandcenter, Fishbowl Diversity Council, Ad Council Diverse leaders; and, is a founding member of CHIEF.

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.TMRW Life Sciences is setting new standards for transparency, safety, and accountability in IVF and cell management. Today, more than 2,000 clinics operate using decades-old methods to care for hundreds of millions of frozen eggs and embryos. Worldwide data from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) show 15% of couples are unable to conceive without medical help. With so many turning to IVF, the market is expected to exceed $47 billion by the year 2030, with potentially billions of eggs and embryos at risk from antiquated and perilous management practices if no innovation occurs.

TMRW's platform provides a complete, RFID powered, digital chain of custody fully integrated with a state-of-the-art robotic storage and monitoring solution. With TMRW, clinics significantly reduce the chances of potentially devastating errors. The TMRW team includes celebrated innovators in fertility, embryology, cryo-management, automation, software development and robotics. TMRW Co-Founders Joshua Abram, Alan Murray and Dr. Jeffrey Port are serial technology and life sciences entrepreneurs. Their immediate prior ventures sold for a combined sum of more than $1 billion. To date, TMRW has raised $50 million. For more information, please visit TMRW.org.

