Ambassador Ned L. Siegel Joins U.S. Medical Glove Company As Co-Founder

Company focused on securing U.S. supply-chain, development of bioplastic for use in PPE, food service, automotive and marine and creating U.S. high-technology manufacturing jobs while ending dependence on foreign child-labor.

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambassador Ned L. Siegel joined U.S. Medical Glove Co., as a co-founder today, citing the company's critical role in securing U.S. manufacturing of PPE.

U.S. Medical Glove Company's commitment to provide our front-line warriors, health care workers, essential personnel and our citizens is paramount in the production of personal protective equipment that will be manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility. Providing economic development where our area veterans will be employed is a patriotic commitment to those that have served our Country. It is with great honor that I join Major General Davidson and his team in this endeavor," Ambassador Siegel stated.

U.S. Medical Glove will begin production of Nitrile Gloves for use by front line workers next month at its factory in Paris, Kentucky. Production is expected to reach 1.8 billion gloves per month by the end of 2021.

"Ambassador Siegel understands how essential it is that we bring high tech manufacturing back to the United States and we are proud to welcome him as a co- founder and partner," said CEO and co-founder Major General Michael Davidson, Viet Nam War veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former Assistant Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Demand for U.S.-based PPE far outstrips the United States ability to meet demand, leaving first-responders dependent on unreliable foreign sources prone to price-gouging, child labor and fraud.

U.S. Medical Glove's roll-out of next generation technology, including sensors used to make gloves, remote monitoring and tracking for just in time delivery are critical in bringing next generation manufacturing to the U.S.

U.S. Medical Glove is investing in applications for bioplastics that can be used to make gloves, or as a wrapping in food service or for components in automotive and marine manufacturing and reduce the global plastic problem.

Plastic pollution has increased in the medical products sector and Nitrile Gloves are well-suited for conversion to biopolymers that can serve as a springboard to broader applications of the biopolymer across many industries.

"As former Ambassador to the Bahamas, I have confronted first-hand the consequences plastic pollution is having on our oceans and sea life," Ambassador Siegel said. "To bring production of essential supplies home and advance our transition to bioplastics has me inspired to join this project."

