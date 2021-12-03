Ambarella's Capital Markets Day Investor Event To Be Held January 4, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) - Get Ambarella, Inc. Report, an AI vision silicon company, today announced it is hosting a Capital Markets Day and is providing registration information for both in-person attendance as well as a live webcast of the investor event. It will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 1:00pm to 4:30pm (Pacific ) at Ambarella's CES 2022 hotel location in Las Vegas.

This event is designed for institutional investors and financial analysts, and will include product demonstrations as well as discussions on the company's technology, growth strategies and markets. Senior executives will present and then answer questions from the in-person and online audiences. A reception will immediately follow the event.

Registration for In-Person AttendanceDue to space and health limitations, there are a limited number of seats available for in-person attendance. Your seat will not be reserved until you have received a confirmation email from Ambarella Investor Relations. Please contact IR@ambarella.com if you have an interest in attending the event in-person.

Registration for Live Video Webcast or ReplayThose interested in participating in a live webcast featuring video, audio and presentation slides may register via the following link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=DB909B0B-3EAC-4798-9E49-F958703036FD&LangLocaleID=1033&GroupID=Onyx

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Ambarella's website and will be accessible for approximately 90 days following the event.

About AmbarellaAmbarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems on chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

