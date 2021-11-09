Ambarella Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call To Be Held November 30, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it will hold its third quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 30 th at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.

Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial 760-666-4834. A webcast of the conference call will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

