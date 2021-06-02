Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Announces Investor Approvals For Present Business Plans

Miami, FL, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal Ltd. (OTC "AZFL") management today announced that as a result of recent board meetings with Company investors, who have provided the necessary approvals, the company will be moving forward with the following business directions:

- Green America Laboratories, an AZFL subsidiary, has completed approx. 60% of the project. Company is awaiting final county permit approvals. When completed the Lab will become the largest Hemp Oil processor in South Florida with a capacity to invoice upwards of $35M in its first year of operations.

- Green America Colombia has hired operators that have moved forward with the completion of all of the local registrations to operate as a subsidiary of Amazonas Florestal in the country. The entity will be poised to be among the first to distribute high-CBD and Delta-8 products in Colombia and for export to the European Union. Company personnel in Colombia will soon disclose business plans that include the distribution of medical and recreational products manufactured in Colombia for sale to several jurisdictions. Operators there have hired attorneys and auditors that will be effectuating due diligence on a number of potential cannabis licensees with the intention of acquiring a license to manufacture and distribute high CBD and Medical Cannabis products.

- Green Leaf Mexico: Company management has also been given the green light to move forward with all of the business plans as programmed for Mexico—beginning with the completion of a license to import and distribute CBD isolates and cannabinoid products to the Mexican markets. Chairman/CEO Ricardo Cortez will travel to Mexico again next week to sign papers completing the registrations of the new business entity named Green Leaf Mexico—that will also become a subsidiary of Amazonas Florestal Ltd. this quarter.

- Company Directors have instructed AZFL management to proceed with becoming a part of PROCANNACOL (Asociacion Pro Cannabis de Colombia) in Colombia and AMMC (Asociación Mexicana de Medicina Canabinoide) in Mexico. Being a member of these two associations will allow the company access to do business with all present and future licensees in the production and distribution of cannabis products in those countries.

- Company directors and investors have also instructed management to proceed to organize a stock buyback program, through which the company intends to buy back approximately 500 million shares within the next 60 days. More details on the buyback will be disclosed soon.

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development of innovative projects to process Industrial Hemp in legal cannabinoid concentrations into high CBD, T-Free and Delta-8 products. The Company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and projects the certification and sale of carbon credits registered from the preservation of rain forest properties. In 2017, the Company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. for both domestic and international markets. In 2021, the Company is building an important Hemp Derived Extraction facility in South Florida dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free cannabinoid extractions derived from Hemp and products that use these extractions as an active ingredient for Human and Animal Health and Wellness.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas Florestal's goal is to become a leader in field of Cannabinoid Extractions serving labs that use these chemicals as a raw material for human and animal consumption in health and beauty products.

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Email: info@azflamerica.com

Website: http://azflamerica.com