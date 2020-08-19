Amazon To Add Thousands Of Jobs To Phoenix Metro Area

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - Get Report today announced 11 new sites across the Phoenix metro area expected to be open by the end of 2020 to support customer fulfillment and delivery operations. The new sites are expected to create more than 3,000 new full- and part-time jobs with a minimum $15 per hour wage and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

The news follows Amazon's recent announcement of the company's Phoenix Tech Hub expansion at 100 Mill, which will bring more than 500 new jobs to the community.

"This is big news, not only for the Phoenix area, but for the entire state of Arizona," said Governor Doug Ducey. "Amazon employs thousands of people in our state, and the company's decision to expand their operations here will create thousands more job opportunities for our citizens. We are grateful for Amazon's continued investment in Arizona."

The new sites include seven delivery stations and two additional facilities that support fulfillment operations in Avondale, Chandler, Goodyear, Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon's order fulfillment process. These sites will create hundreds of permanent, full-time and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

"Efficient delivery services are more critical now than ever, and this significant Amazon expansion will not only greatly enhance last mile fulfillment in greater Phoenix but will also create thousands of jobs for our residents," said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. "We thank the team at Amazon for continuing to create new opportunities for employment in Arizona while providing exemplary customer service to our residents."

Amazon's first cross-dock facility in the state is also slated to open by year's end in Phoenix with 1,000 full-time positions. The 600,000 square-foot building will support customer fulfillment by receiving large orders of inventory and redistributing products to fulfillment centers across the company's operations network.

"We're grateful Amazon continues to intentionally invest in Greater Phoenix and creates an abundance of job opportunities for residents at a critical juncture," said Chris Camacho, president and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "Their commitment to giving back to their employees and the community is indicative of the spirit of Greater Phoenix, making for a long-term successful partnership."

Construction is also underway on an 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Goodyear, where employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The site, expected to launch by the end of the year, will create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs.

In 2021, Amazon will launch additional sites to support customer fulfillment and operations, including a cross-dock facility in Goodyear and a delivery station in Surprise, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the West Valley.

"We're proud to be growing in the Phoenix metro area, where we opened our first fulfillment center in the state more than 13 years ago with just 300 full-time employees. We now have more than 17,500 full- and part-time Amazon employees who call Arizona home," said Matthew High, Regional Director, Amazon Fulfillment. "We greatly appreciate the strong, long-standing support we've received from local and state leaders as we continue to grow. We're excited to create 3,000 new full- and part-time jobs across the Valley, with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

On top of Amazon's minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

All associates go through hours of safety training and ongoing coaching and have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon's upskilling programs, such as Career Choice, in which the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program's launch, more than 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company's corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

Amazon's facilities all follow health and safety protocols, including social distancing guidelines. Across operations, Amazon has invested more than $800 million dollars in the first half of this year on safety measures like temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves, sanitation stations, and onsite testing, to name a few.

For more information about current job openings in the Phoenix metro area, visit www.amazon.com/phoenixjobs.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005204/en/