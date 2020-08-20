Amazon Supports Investigation And Prosecution Of Four New York Defendants Charged In Fraud Scheme

Amazon.com, Inc.:

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York today brought charges against four individuals for wire fraud and money laundering. Amazon supported this lengthy investigation and the four defendants were arrested this morning.

You can see the Indictment and related press release here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/four-individuals-charged-19-million-fraudulent-invoicing-scheme-targeting-amazon-s

Statement from Amazon:

"Amazon is grateful to have worked with the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the Department of Homeland Security, and Homeland Security Investigations on their vigorous prosecution of these individuals," said Cristina Posa, Associate General Counsel and Director of the Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit. "While our proactive controls ensure the vast majority of sellers in our store are honest entrepreneurs, fraudsters attempt to violate our policies, victimize our customers, and damage our store, and we look forward to working with law enforcement agencies to hold these bad actors accountable for their illegal activities."

