Amazon Sellers Increasingly Under Attack By Their Own Suppliers: Firm Dedicates Resources To Protect Sellers From False Counterfeit Claims

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today it will be dedicating a portion of its business law division to addressing the increase of counterfeit complaints against Amazon sellers made by their suppliers and manufacturers. Common reasons given for the complaints are minimum advertised pricing violations, joining the supplier's listing, or not being allowed to sell on Amazon. Many manufacturers who fail to recognize or disapprove of a seller are issuing complaints even though the seller has done nothing wrong.

"As online sales have increased in early December, many sellers are unfairly under attack by suppliers and manufacturers partly because they want to take back a percentage of the sales the sellers are reaping," said David Miller, Esq., managing attorney of the firm's business law department. "What this means for sellers is that they need to obtain the necessary documentation at the onset when the relationship is in good terms."

The firm recommends that Amazon sellers put into practice several preventative measures to mitigate the risks posed by these increasingly common counterfeit complaints. Securing an authorization letter from the manufacturer before beginning to sell their product and a recent invoice with an address that matches the one on their U.S. trademark registration are essential for sellers to obtain. Having these documents on hand gives sellers what they need to resolve counterfeit complaints as quickly as possible or to prevent them from happening in the first place.

"Amazon loves documentation so the more due diligence the seller does on the onset with suppliers, in the form of obtaining agreements, the better," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner of the firm. "To prevent and mitigate the damage done by these complaints, the firm is now drafting authorization agreements for sellers. These letters are vital to all sellers who purchase products directly from a manufacturer."

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.

Contact Michelle Maldonado MichelleM@amazonsellerslawyer.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazon-sellers-increasingly-under-attack-by-their-own-suppliers-firm-dedicates-resources-to-protect-sellers-from-false-counterfeit-claims-301197867.html

SOURCE Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.