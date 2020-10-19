Amazon's Goliath Safely Returns To Shooting With SafeSet's COVID-19 Compliance System

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeSet, an industry leader in COVID-19 compliance technology, today announced that it is helping Goliath, Amazon Studios' hit TV show featuring Billy Bob Thornton, safely get back into production. The SafeSet COVID-19 Compliance System helps Goliath's COVID-19 compliance team and others on set ensure that cast and crew are in compliance with testing protocols that minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

SafeSet is a cloud-based app that queries cast and crew members for COVID-19 symptoms and other custom criteria to determine if they qualify to report to the set. The system also uses long range RFID chips on ID badges to track access to designated zones and provide zone-based contact tracing in the case of a COVID-19 exposure. SafeSet questionnaires can be customized and easily integrated with testing labs.

"Film and TV production is starting back up, and we're glad that our tech is helping the industry navigate getting everyone back to work in a safe environment," said Safe Haus Group, SafeSet's parent company, Founder Greg Guzzetta. "Our COVID-19 Compliance System is a powerful, secure and easy-to-use package that implements and enforces COVID-19 protocols specifically for this industry."

The COVID-19 Compliance System technology is steeped in years of access control and incident management experience in the live entertainment world. The team behind SafeSet has more than 30 years of experience in developing and deploying technology that provides access control, surveillance and incident management to some of the largest music festivals in the world, including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

SafeSet is developed in line with The Safe Way Forward and COVID-19 Safety Guidelines established by SAG/AFTRA, DGA, IATSE and The Teamsters.

To learn more about SafeSet's COVID-19 Compliance System and how it is getting entertainment back to work, visit https://safeset.app .

