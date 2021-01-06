Amazon Rules Are Leaving New Small Business Owners Perplexed: Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. Explains How A Sudden Increase In Sales Can Hurt Sellers

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today the release of its video which warns sellers of rising listing or account suspensions due to a sudden increase in its sales volume as detected by Amazon. Known as 'velocity suspensions', these refer to the sales of a product skyrocketing faster than expected by Amazon's algorithms. While these types of suspensions are common, the firm is detecting a surge in incidences and is offering valuable information to ensure that proper preventative and reactive actions are taken by sellers.

"Velocity suspensions are absolutely through the roof," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner of the firm. "It could be for a brand new product or a brand new listing, and it could also be for products a seller has been selling for a long time. If there is a sudden surge in the amount of sales, you may get flagged on one of Amazon's reports."

Amazon introduced a sales velocity limit to protect both customers and sellers. Amazon monitors the monthly dollar amount and transactions of a seller, allowing them to assign a sales velocity to each account beginning at the time of registration. "Velocity limits are protective as they prompt Amazon to investigate a sudden rise on sales volume for possible illicit tactics known as 'black hat ranking techniques'. These are done to get a quick boost to sales and create an edge over competition, but involve breaking the rules," said Rosenbaum.

New sellers are particularly vulnerable to velocity suspensions. "When a new sellers suddenly shows a lot of products sold in a short period of time, and they don't have the necessary reviews to correlate to the sales, Amazon will place the account under suspension they have verified the account having legitimately sold and shipped all items."

