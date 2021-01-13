Amazon Prime Video Announces Amazon Original Sports Docu-Series All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

Prime Video will give hockey fans a rare inside look on and off-the-ice of the Toronto Maple Leafs during their 2020-21 NHL season.

The Canadian Amazon Original series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Prime Video and NHL Original Productions today announced All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, a multi-episode docu-series that will offer an inside view of the iconic Toronto Maple Leafs including on-the-ice action and unparalleled behind-the-scenes access to the 2020-21 NHL season. The Canadian Amazon Original series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories later this year.

The latest addition of the All or Nothing docu-series franchise will follow the Toronto Maple Leafs organization as they compete in the first all-Canadian division in NHL history, offering an intimate look into the world of the players, coaches and team personnel. The Maple Leafs, one of the most celebrated franchises in professional sports, will open their regular season schedule tonight at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto when they take on Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens.

"As part of our continued investment in Canada, this new Canadian Original series will offer behind-the-scenes access and rarely seen point of views of the Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the most storied hockey franchises - and my personal favorite team - during a season unlike any in NHL history," said James Farrell, Vice President of Local Originals at Amazon Studios. "As a fan going back to my time living in Toronto, I know the real-life action on the ice is only matched by the drama behind closed doors. The series will offer an exclusive all access experience for Prime members."

" All or Nothing has an established reputation for its inspiring storytelling and unprecedented access to some of the world's biggest sports franchises," said NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. "What an amazing honor that Amazon has chosen the NHL and one of our most storied teams in hockey history, the Toronto Maple Leafs, to follow. With the unwavering support of the Leafs players, coaches and front office, we will give fans around the world unprecedented access to an entire NHL team's season for the first time ever. We welcome this incredible opportunity to partner with Amazon to expand on the NHL's continued commitment to bring our great game not only to our hockey fans but all sports fans worldwide."

"This upcoming NHL season will be unique for many different reasons. We feel that All or Nothing will provide our team a way to connect with Maple Leafs fans here in Toronto and around the world like never before," said Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan. "We're thankful to Prime Video that they've chosen to showcase our great sport of hockey as we play in the first all-Canadian division in NHL history. Despite not having fans in the arenas, Canada's passion for the game of hockey will be on display and we're honoured to work with Amazon and the NHL to bring fans that much closer to our game and team."

The series will join the storied franchise as it opens its 104 th NHL season, featuring its players, coaches and management in their pursuit for the Stanley Cup championship. Along with director-led camera crews and a host of remotely-operated fixed-rig cameras and ambient microphones, the production will capture the raw and authentic highs and lows of the season as never seen before.

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs comes from Amazon Studios, produced in association with NHL Original Productions and Cream Films. Executive Producers are Steve Mayer, Ross Greenburg and Steven Stern. All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs is the second announced Canadian Amazon Original series following The Kids in the Hall. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed 22 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in Vancouver, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto, Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Montreal.

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and worldwide in the Prime Video catalog including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, The Boys, Hunters, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

