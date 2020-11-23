Today, Amazon Music announced a brand-new, three-part holiday concert series hosted by Lil Nas X titled "Amazon Music Holiday Plays," premiering December 1 with a new episode airing every Tuesday at 8pm ET through December 15. This global music moment is the first holiday special from Amazon Music, and will feature outlandish sets, playful Q&As, and intimate performances from artists. Amazon Music Holiday Plays kicks off with trailblazer Miley Cyrusin her first performance since the release of her new album, Plastic Hearts, and Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X will not only host, but kick off the first episode with the world premiere live performance of his new single, "HOLIDAY." Amazon Music Holiday Plays will come to an explosive close with 12-time Grammy winners Foo Fighters, and Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé, each in their own personalized production. For more information on "Amazon Music Holiday Plays," and to view a trailer for the series, click here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005947/en/

Amazon Music Holiday Plays (Graphic: Business Wire)

This press release features multimedia. Images are available to download here.

Filmed within a historic theater, Amazon Music Holiday Plays will give fans truly unique and memorable music experiences while capturing the intimacy, joy and ensemble spirit of a school holiday concert. The immersive, at-home viewing experience will feature handcrafted stage designs curated by each artist, hydraulic snow machines, backstage ballyhoo, multiple costume changes, performances featuring a mix of new music, fresh takes on catalog classics and holiday covers, and Q&A's with Lil Nas X.

"I can't wait for my fans to go back to the future with me, and have the world see me perform 'HOLIDAY' live for the first time ever," said Lil Nas X. "I worked with Amazon Music to create a crazy set that's going to take everyone on a wild ride through a futuristic North Pole. It's going to be amazing!"

The first episode will air December 1 st with Miley Cyrus, in her first performance since the release of her new album Plastic Hearts via RCA Records. Miley will perform a mix of songs from her upcoming album, including "Prisoner" and "Plastic Hearts," in addition to a reimagined version of Wham!'s holiday classic hit, "Last Christmas." In this first episode, viewers will also witness the world premiere live performance of Lil Nas X and his new single, "HOLIDAY," in an over-the-top set featuring hydraulics and snow-capped robo-reindeer, based on the epic music video for the single that took the internet by storm, set on Christmas Eve of the year 2220.

December 8th, Kiana Ledé will connect with her fans in a performance that includes riveting versions of her breakout single, "Ex," as well as her brand-new Amazon Original cover of the timeless holiday classic, "The Christmas Song," now available to stream as a studio version exclusively on Amazon Music here. Fresh off the release of the Deluxe version of her debut album KiKi , Ledé will also perform album favorites "Plenty More" and "Second Chances". Ledé is also part of the first class of artists to participate in Breakthrough, a developing artist program on Amazon Music announced earlier this year, aimed at championing emerging artists at the most crucial moment in their careers, accelerating them to the mainstream. Foo Fighterswill have the (very loud) last word December 15, capturing rock 'n roll lightning in a bottle playing their Billboard Rock Airplay #1 single, "Shame Shame," plus classics spanning their 25-year career, and an electrified cover of the Chuck Berry Christmas chestnut, "Run Rudolph Run."

"This Amazon Music Christmas special will be magical," said Ledé. "Reading letters from my fans, singing songs from my album again, and a very special Christmas song live for the first time, really kick-started my holiday cheer."

To watch Amazon Music Holiday Plays, fans can tune in beginning December 1 at 8pm ET for a limited time. Customers across the world can stream the concert experience in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android); from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, here; and in the U.S., customers can stream on Amazon.com or Prime Video. Amazon Music Holiday Plays will be available on-demand on Prime Video until Dec. 31.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 70 million songs and the latest new releases. And with Amazon Music HD, customers have access to the highest-quality listening experience available, with more than 70 million songs available in High Definition (HD), millions of songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of 3D Audio. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music. All Amazon Music tiers now offer a wide selection of podcasts at no additional cost, and live streaming in partnership with Twitch. Engaging with music and culture has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit amazonmusic.com or download the Amazon Music app.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005947/en/