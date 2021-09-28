Echo Show 15 is an entirely new Echo Show with a beautiful 15.6-inch display that you can mount to your wall or place on your counter

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report—Amazon today introduced Echo Show 15, a new addition to the Echo Show family that is designed to be the digital heart of your home. With a 15.6-inch, 1080p Full HD display, Echo Show 15 can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter—either in portrait or landscape orientation—and is designed to help you stay organized, connected, and entertained. Echo Show 15 is built with the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a redesigned home screen with more customization options, new personalization features with visual ID, and all-new Alexa experiences.

"Today, families juggle multiple competing priorities—what time to drop the kids off at soccer practice, what to make for dinner, or when to schedule the next appointment—the list goes on and on. With Echo Show 15, Alexa can help," said Tom Taylor, senior vice president, Amazon Alexa. " Echo Show 15 brings everything that makes your household tick into one place. With a redesigned home screen and Alexa widgets, you can customize Echo Show 15 to see your shared family calendar, manage to-do lists and reminders, and find meal inspiration. Plus, Echo Show 15 can adapt to your home environment with full-screen photos or art, so it's always there when you need it, but fades beautifully into the background when you don't."

With customizable Alexa widgets, Echo Show 15 brings together everything families need on its beautiful 15.6-inch Full HD screen. To complement Echo Show 15's ambient rotating content, you can customize your home screen using a new widgets gallery, which lets you choose and add the information most useful to you and your family. Alexa widgets continually refresh to stay up to date, so you always have the latest information, and you can easily rearrange them to suit your needs and preferences.

Personalize Your Experience with Visual IDWith the new visual ID feature, Alexa can recognize you and personalize the information on Echo Show 15's screen. After enrolling in visual ID, if you walk in front of Echo Show 15, Alexa will recognize you and the screen will automatically update to show you a custom greeting, your reminders, calendar events, recently played music, or notes from others in your home.

Organize Your HouseholdWith Echo Show 15, you can quickly view and update your household's shared calendar, add or remove items from your shopping list, check your to-do list, and more. And now, with Echo Show 15 in your kitchen, it's easy to decide what to eat in the moment, or plan your meals for the week. You can get delivery options from restaurants like KFC; recipe recommendations from Epicurious, Tasty, Food52, and more. You can also create a personalized taste profile with your family's dietary preferences, so that Alexa will show recipe and restaurant recommendations tailored to you.

Stay Connected to Your Home and OthersStaying connected means seamlessly managing the devices and services that power your home. A smart home favorites widget lets you view and control your most-used compatible smart home devices with just a tap. The large screen means you can use picture-in-picture viewing to follow a recipe, while also keeping an eye on the nursery camera.

Echo Show 15 also helps you stay connected with loved ones inside and outside the home. With the sticky notes widget, you can leave a note about dinner time for family members, or a reminder to take the dog for a walk. Plus, with visual ID you can send a note directly to a specific family member, which will only show up when Alexa recognizes them in front of the device. With its 15.6-inch screen and 5-megapixel camera, Echo Show 15 is also great for video calls, or to Drop In on a loved one inside or outside of your house.

Enjoy the Entertainment You LoveWith its large screen and support for 1080p video streaming, Echo Show 15 can also double as your kitchen TV. Just ask Alexa to watch movies and TV shows from Prime Video or Netflix. You can also catch up on the news from CBC, CityNews, CTV, and Radio Canada; ask Alexa to play music or read your Audible book; or even catch up on NHL highlights to start your morning. Echo Show 15 can also seamlessly blend into your décor by displaying full-screen pictures from Amazon Photos or alternating visuals from pre-loaded art, nature, seasonal, or travel galleries.

Powered By the All New, Next-Gen AZ2 Processor Echo Show 15 is powered by the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a machine learning (ML) inference engine with a quad-core scalable architecture. The AZ2 architecture is custom designed by Amazon—enabling computer vision (CV) algorithms that once required the computer power of the cloud to be processed entirely on the edge. What this means is that Echo Show 15 is able to recognize a person enrolled in visual ID and will be able to process their images right on the device.

Our Commitment to Make Sustainable DevicesThis year we have been rolling out Low Power Mode to new devices, as well as older devices already in customers' homes. By the end of 2021, over 50% of all Echo and Fire TV devices that are in customers' homes will have Low Power Mode. This feature is also included on the new Echo Show 15 and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which reduces their lifetime energy consumption by using less power during periods of inactivity.

Our work to introduce recycled materials and source sustainable packaging materials is part of our larger sustainability efforts. We're also working hard to reduce waste--[over the last 12 months we have eliminated an estimated 29.8 million plastic bags from Device and Accessories packaging, shipped from our suppliers, compared to the same period in the prior year.] All of these efforts support our ambitious goal to make packaging 100% recyclable by 2023.

Privacy and Accessibility Echo Show 15 is designed with privacy in mind; it has microphone and camera controls, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and a built-in shutter to cover the camera. Visual ID is optional and requires explicit enrollment, and you can delete your visual ID profile at any time through the on-device settings or the Alexa app. To learn more about the features providing transparency and control over your Alexa experience, visit the Alexa Privacy Hub: http://www.amazon.ca/alexaprivacy. In addition, Echo Show 15 offers accessibility features that benefit all customers, including the ability to interact with Alexa using touch instead of voice, to see captions for Alexa's responses on the device screen, and more. For more information, visit the Alexa Accessibility Page.

Pricing and Availability Echo Show 15 will be available for $329.99. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.ca/echoshow15. Countertop stands and under-cabinet mount accessories are sold separately.

