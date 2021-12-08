Amazon Counter Launches In Canada-Convenient Package Pickup Option Giving Customers More Flexibility And Control Over Their Shopping And Delivery Experience

Available today at hundreds of locations across the country with hundreds more to come next year, Counter enables quick and easy pick up of packages The package pickup network empowers Canadian businesses via access to Amazon's customer base and...

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon today announced the launch of Amazon Counter in Canada, a new network of staffed pickup points that gives customers the option to pick up their Amazon packages in-store at convenient locations whether close to their home, on their daily commute, or while traveling. Amazon designed and built the technology for Amazon Counter from the ground up, resulting in a quicker and simpler package pickup experience. Starting today, customers will have access to hundreds of Counter locations across Canada with plans to expand to hundreds more next year. Delivery to a counter location is available for millions of items sold on Amazon Canada and works with Two-Day and One-Day shipping at no additional cost.

"With Counter, we've leveraged our growing logistics network to introduce an innovative and convenient way for customers to ship and receive their packages outside of the home," says Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon Canada. "The network is also part of our ongoing commitment to supporting businesses across Canada by offering another way to bring in new customers and offer something new to their existing customers."

Amazon has a long history of empowering businesses of all sizes to leverage its customer base and sophisticated technology to support their business through the potential of increased foot traffic and sales. For store partners, Counter's straightforward pickup flow and user-friendly technology helps ensure store associates can serve customers without disrupting their daily activities. Bringing this network to Canada is another example of Amazon making investments in communities and local businesses. Amazon will continue to expand this package pickup network across the country and is actively looking for more businesses to join.

"Offering Amazon Counter is good for our business and customers," says Afzal Khan, owner and proprietor of Electroshack Computer & Cellphone Repair shop in Vaughan, ON. "We see regular customers more often and add new customers every day. Whenever they come in to pick up or drop off their packages, they also learn about the unique electronic repair services we provide to the community. In this competitive age, Counter brings steady revenue and an element of old-fashioned relationship-based business back to us. We could've never afforded the advertising to bring in this volume of new business."

Counter is part of Amazon's network of pickup points which also includes Locker, a secure self-service kiosk, designed to bring the ultimate convenience to customers. Delivery to an Amazon pickup location is easy and secure. After shopping on Amazon.ca or the Amazon app, customers proceed to checkout to search and select their preferred pickup location using a postal code. As soon as their packages arrive, customers receive an e-mail that includes either a barcode, six-digit code, or information via the Amazon Shopping app that's needed to retrieve their package. Customers have three days to pick up their package from a locker and seven days to collect their package from a counter location.

For businesses that would like to join the Amazon package pickup network, visit amazon.ca/hostahub.

For more information, or to find a package pickup location, visit amazon.ca/hub.

