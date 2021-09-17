Amazon Career Day 2021: More Than 1 Million People Apply For Jobs At Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report today announced that over 1 million people applied for a job at Amazon as part of Career Day 2021. The virtual event attracted job seekers from more than 170 countries around the world. In the span of 24 hours, more than 2,000 Amazon recruiters offered 30,000 individual career coaching sessions with participants. The recruiters provided job seekers with professional advice to start, transition, or grow their careers—whether they wanted to work at Amazon or elsewhere.

"We know a lot of people are looking for work right now, and many more are hoping to change their careers," said Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of People eXperience and Technology. "We are paying close attention to this and we feel uniquely positioned to help—not only because of the tens of thousands of jobs that we have open, but also for the opportunity we offer people to build a meaningful career. We think Amazon is a great place to work for those who crave the freedom to invent, the chance to make a big impact, and an inclusive workplace to do so. We are glad so many people joined Career Day to learn more about the jobs we have to offer."

Highlights from Amazon Career Day in the United States include:

More than 220,000 job seekers visited the event site and had the chance to receive advice from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, top Wall Street executive Carla Harris, New York Times best-selling author David Epstein, and many more.

Since announcing Career Day 2021 on September 1, Amazon has received more than 500,000 job applications for corporate, tech, and hourly roles in the U.S. Some of the most popular positions among job seekers for tech roles were software development, IT, support engineers, and operations management.

Participants joined from all 50 states and had the opportunity to learn directly from Amazon employees about the 40,000 open corporate and tech roles and the 125,000 open jobs in Amazon's Operations network.

Amazon recruiters offered more than 20,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions to help attendees prepare for their next job—including hundreds of additional sessions specifically for Amazon employees in our Operations network looking to grow their careers.

Working at Amazon

All Amazon regular full-time employees receive the same core benefits, regardless of their role, level, or position—from the company's executives to front-line employees. This includes health coverage starting on the employee's first day on the job, a 401(k) plan with a company match, up to 20 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents, and more. In addition, eligible employees have access to company-subsidized training opportunities including Career Choice, which pays for full college tuition as well as GEDs, high school diplomas, and associate degrees for hourly employees.

Amazon was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers, and currently ranks No. 2 on the World's Best Employers list from Forbes and on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list. Amazon was also selected by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. The company was awarded a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes the best workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community, and granted the Lee Anderson Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Award for excellence in hiring, training, and retaining veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses. Amazon was also named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index.

