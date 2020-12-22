Amazon Announces Two New Fulfillment Centers And New Delivery Station In San Antonio, TX

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - Get Report plans to open two new fulfillment centers and a new delivery station in San Antonio, Texas. The new operations facilities will together create over 1,500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

"We're thrilled to be able to continue our growth throughout the San Antonio area," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment. "Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand careers. We're grateful for the support we've received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating over 1,500 new, full-time jobs for the San Antonio community."

Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers. In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center, which is expected to launch in 2021, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Additionally, in the new 750,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center, which is expected to launch in 2022, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as electronics, books and toys.

"The Lone Star State is proud to welcome Amazon's expansion in the San Antonio region," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "In what continues to be a strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, these facilities will integrate state-of-the-art robotics working alongside Amazon associates to serve customers throughout the region. We are proud that Texas' business-friendly model continues to attract innovative companies like Amazon."

Amazon is also planning a new 350,000 square-foot delivery station located at 8210 Aviation Landing. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon's order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The delivery station, which is expected to launch in 2021, will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

"San Antonio's diverse industries, skilled workforce, and sustainable infrastructure make us resilient and we are ready to support significant growth from tech-focused companies like Amazon," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City of San Antonio. "We look forward to supporting Amazon as they grow and hire more than 1,500 San Antonians."

On top of Amazon's industry-leading minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon leverages its scale to help support local communities. Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon team members from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company's corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

"We are thrilled to work closely with Amazon to support their growing presence in our region," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, president & CEO of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation. "Together, these three new facilities in San Antonio will occupy more than two million sq. ft. and employ thousands of San Antonians who will work to deliver the great prime service many have come to rely on."

Amazon in Texas:

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

Amazon's investments have contributed more than $18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon's direct hires - from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

More than 116,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Texas are selling to customers in Amazon's store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

