Amazon Announces Next-Generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, And Redesigned User Experience

With more than 100 million devices sold globally, Fire TV customers are streaming billions of hours each month. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - Get Report today made Fire TV even better, with the next-generation Fire TV Stick, the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite, and a reimagined Fire TV experience that is more personal and customized.

"We are passionate about inventing on behalf of our customers to make it even easier to enjoy the best in entertainment," said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. "With a redesigned Fire TV experience tailored to each user, it's even simpler to stream your favorite shows with our more powerful, next-generation Fire TV Stick and our even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite."

Best-Selling Fire TV Stick Now 50% More Powerful with HDR and Dolby Atmos Support—Just $39.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick features an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor that makes it 50% more powerful than the previous generation. The new Fire TV Stick delivers fast streaming in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility. The dual-band, dual-antenna wifi supports 5 GHz networks for more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections. Fire TV Stick also features Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and an Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons for easy control of TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers. The all-new Fire TV Stick delivers improved performance while consuming 50% less power than the previous generation.

Fire TV Stick Lite—Affordable, Full-HD Streaming on Fire TV—Just $29.99

Fire TV Stick Lite is a new, even more affordable way to begin streaming in full-HD. Fire TV Stick Lite is 50% more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick and includes the most processing power of any streaming media player under $30. It features HDR support and comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, a new remote that allows you to use voice to find, launch, and control content.

All-New Personalized Fire TV Experience

Fire TV's most significant experience update is redesigned to offer a more intuitive, simple, and customized experience. The Main Menu is at the center of your screen and makes it easy to find what you're looking for. You can now jump into your favorite streaming service directly, or scroll over supported apps to quickly peek at what's inside and begin playback. A brand-new Find experience makes it easier than ever to discover great movies, TV shows, and more, with browsing capabilities that allow for broad and specific searches based on genre (e.g. comedies, action), helpful categories (e.g. free, sports, Live TV), and more.

Alexa is at the core of the new Fire TV experience, featuring improved voice controls that give you greater control of your entertainment. Just say, "Alexa, go to Live," to jump to the Live TV guide, or say, "Alexa, go to Find," to browse shows. With user profiles, Fire TV now delivers a personalized experience for up to six members of a household, providing individual content recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more. Changing user profiles is simple by saying, "Alexa, switch to my profile." After initial setup, Alexa will automatically recognize the voice and switch to your profile.

Alexa is getting smarter every day, and the redesigned Fire TV experience features a dedicated Alexa Explore destination, which displays popular Alexa features and helps you discover new recipes, view stocks, and more. You can also see and control connected smart devices in your home and multi-task while viewing a picture-in-picture feed of your Ring security camera. With the new Fire TV experience, Fire TV Cube can be used for video calling with Alexa. Connect a compatible Logitech webcam to stay in touch with friends and family on the biggest screen in your home. Alexa video calling will be available later this year, while other services like Zoom will be added over time.

The redesigned Fire TV experience will begin rolling out globally later this year, starting with the all-new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

Availability

The all-new Fire TV Stick is $39.99 and begins shipping in select countries next week. Customers in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States can begin pre-ordering today at www.amazon.com/firetvstick.

Fire TV Stick Lite is $29.99 and begins shipping in select countries next week. Customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States can begin pre-ordering today at www.amazon.com/firetvsticklite. Fire TV Stick Lite will bring dedicated Fire TV experiences with Alexa to Australia, Brazil and Mexico for the first time.

The redesigned Fire TV experience will begin rolling out globally later this year, starting with the all-new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. Exact features will vary by country. It will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

