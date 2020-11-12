Today Amazon announced plans to launch a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Madison County, creating more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

Today Amazon announced plans to launch a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Madison County, creating more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one. This fulfillment center will be the first facility located in the Magnolia State to feature Amazon's innovative robotics technology. The company launched its first facility in Mississippi in Byhalia in 2019, and a new fulfilment center this August in Olive Branch.

Amazon announces new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Madison County, MS (Photo: Business Wire)

"Mississippi is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment. "We are excited for our future in the magnolia state, and for what this means for our customers as we continue to grow. We'd also like to thank local and state leaders for their strong support in making this project possible."

Every day at Amazon, incredible associates and drivers come together to deliver smiles for customers. In the 700,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

"The fact that Amazon has chosen to invest in Mississippi again is a testament to the unmatched work ethic and dedication Mississippians exhibit each day," said Governor Tate Reeves. "We are well-positioned to be a leader in logistics, and I want to thank the leadership in Madison County and at Amazon for bringing more than 1,000 jobs to the area."

In addition to Amazon's industry-leading minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) plan with a 50 percent match starting on the first day of employment. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. The company has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. These programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company's corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

"Madison County is elated that Amazon chose our community for its state-of-the-art fulfillment center. Amazon is a globally recognized brand that will further strengthen the business-friendly environment and promote economic diversification," said Karl Banks, Madison County Supervisor. "Madison County welcomes Amazon as it newest corporate citizen and looks forward to the tremendous economic benefit and employment opportunities it brings."

Amazon's fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local businesses are based in Mississippi. There are more than 7,500 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Mississippi growing their companies and reaching new customers with Amazon products and services.

The project is being developed by Trammell Crow Company.

