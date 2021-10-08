Amazon Advertising Agency Clear Ads Founder George Meressa Featured In My London News

Clear Ads founder and CEO, George Meressa, was featured recently in an article outlining his road to success. Clear Ads is an Amazon advertising agency based in the UK but services clients worldwide.

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful entrepreneur George Meressa, the founder and CEO of the renowned Amazon advertising agency Clear Ads, was recently featured in "My London News." The article, "Croydon man, 33, went from selling sweets at school to running £1.2m business and working 3 hours a week," highlights Meressa's journey from growing up in a low-income family to running a successful million-pound business.

Meressa has always possessed a knack for business, which naturally led him to attend university, where he studied for a degree in Business Management. His big break came from working for a friend who ran a Google advertisement agency. Meressa says, "He gave me that opportunity; I knew from that day that I was set for life."

Eventually, Meressa began exploring his own business venture with Clear Ads, where he narrowed his advertising focus to Amazon PPC. The company was already well-established as a go-to for Amazon PPC and DSP ads advertising before the pandemic; however, once the pandemic hit, there was a significant shift to online business, and the demand for Clear Ads services exploded. His team has since grown to an impressive 21 employees, allowing Meressa the time he requires to focus on his health.

To date, Meressa has more than 10 years of experience in digital advertising, including Google, Amazon, Bing, LinkedIn and Facebook pay-per-click platforms. He has worked with countless advertisers across the globe in many different industries and sectors.

Clear Ads uses data-driven strategies to grow sales, increase profits, lower cost of sale and maximize return on investment for clients using Amazon DSP and PPC. The company website is an excellent resource for online sellers, hosting a podcast and blog page with exclusive insight from the Clear Ads team and special guests, strategic advice to boost Amazon ads and DSP performance, as well as interviews, case studies and recommendations to help fine-tune campaigns with real-world strategies to implement right away.

