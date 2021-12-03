Amazing 8 Function Cookware And Grillware - Basquettes Is The Hottest Holiday Gift

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have someone in your life who enjoys cooking? Or someone who loves to grill out? Whether they are an experienced chef or just starting out, Basquettes - The Everything Basket is the perfect gift. This multi-use oven and grill tool can be used to air-fry, crisp, roast, rotisserie, dehydrate, grill, smoke and cool. Only the biggest mansions have kitchens that can accommodate lots of single-use gadgets so why not get your loved ones a cooking tool that can be used in 8 different ways?

Basquettes is a revolutionary piece of cookware and grillware that replaces large appliances and multicookers that take up precious counter and cabinet space like air-fryers, crispers, dehydrators, rotisserie ovens, indoor grills, grill baskets, smokers and more. Basquettes is comprised of two multi-functional and multi-positional nesting baskets, each of different heights, that feature removable and adjustable tops, plus patent-pending intertwining legs, allowing users to easily stack, flip and cook multiple levels of different foods at the same time, whether on the grill or in the oven. This six-piece set allows the user to mix and match the pieces to achieve endless cooking and grilling possibilities.

"The original idea behind Basquettes was to create a high-capacity air-fryer basket set that could be stacked and flipped in any direction and used in your oven as opposed to buying a bulky, space-hogging air-fryer with a tiny basket. However, as we built numerous prototypes, we kept changing the design and expanding the functionality. Now you can use Basquettes: (1) as an oven air-fryer to make large amounts of your favorite foods like chicken and veggies; (2) as a crisper basket to make French fries and potato chips; (3) as an oven roaster - put your poultry or meat in the top basket and your veggies or potatoes in the bottom basket so the juices drip down and flavor your food without it sitting in grease; (4) to dehydrate your favorite veggie chips or jerky using the tops as a layer to make four levels of food at once," said Lauren Wilmot, the young founder of Basquettes.

"The two baskets can also be used together to form a cage so you can rotisserie chicken in your oven or grill without buying a special rotisserie oven or spit," continued Wilmot. "On the grill, the adjustable tops can be used to hold food in place making Basquettes the perfect veggie grilling basket or seafood grilling basket. You can flip a whole basket of food over in one motion without fear that food will slip through the grates. You can also use Basquettes to turn your grill into a fast smoker by using the baskets with the legs and slipping a foil packet of hardwood under them - think instantly great Game Day chicken wings! Of course, you can use them as a cooling rack for chocolate chip cookies but that's just a fun bonus feature!"

About BasquettesBasquettes - The Everything Basket is the perfect holiday gift! Basquettes can be purchased at https://basquettes.cooking/ or on Amazon for a sale price of $158. Basquettes is PFOA and PTFE free, scratch and corrosion resistant, and the stainless-steel construction means the baskets are safe for metal grill tools and dishwashers. Brought to you with love by a mother-daughter duo. Shop Small this holiday season!

For More Information, Contact: Lauren Wilmot, 325152@email4pr.com, 443-852-5752

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazing-8-function-cookware-and-grillware--basquettes-is-the-hottest-holiday-gift-301436624.html

SOURCE Basquettes