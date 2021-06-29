Amanda Brugel, Brad Goreski, And Traci Melchor Join Brooke Lynn Hytes At The Judges Table For Season 2 Of CANADA'S DRAG RACE

- Actor Amanda Brugel, TV personality and celeb stylist Brad Goreski, and ETALK Senior Correspondent Traci Melchor join Brooke Lynn Hytes as resident judges -- Season 2 of CANADA'S DRAG RACE is set to premiere later this year -

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Hold on to your beavers! Crave announced today the judge's panel presiding over Season 2 of its hit original series CANADA'S DRAG RACE, and there's a new Fab Four in town serving up fierce critiques with a side of Canadian pride. Joining Season 1 alumni and #QueenoftheNorth Brooke Lynn Hytes in the hunt for Canada's next Drag Superstar are three homegrown icons: actor and Season 1 guest host Amanda Brugel; TV personality and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski; and ETALK Senior Correspondent and Canada's Squirrel Friend from Season 1, Traci Melchor.

"The secret's out! We are so excited about our judging panel this season. They make a fabulous team, and the fans are going to love what each brings to the table," said Trevor Boris, showrunner, CANADA'S DRAG RACE. "Brooke Lynn Hytes is drag royalty and brings so much experience from Season 1, while Brad is a style icon, who is as funny as he is fashionable."

"We're also thrilled that Amanda and Traci are joining the team. Amanda was such a hit on the panel last season, and is of course an award-winning actress who will share her talents with our queens. And Traci is a legend of the Canadian entertainment industry and a huge supporter of Canada's 2SLGBTQ+ and drag communities," continued Boris.

In the sophomore season of CANADA'S DRAG RACE, the resident judges helm every episode, visit the Werk Room, judge the challenges, reveal competition twists, and decide who stays and who " Sash-ehs Away" after the epic Lip Sync For Your Life performance. Hytes and Goreski anchor the judge's panel in every episode, with Brugel and Melchor joining regularly throughout the season. In addition to RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE fan-favourites like Snatch Game, Rumails, and Untucked, Season 2 is also set to bring audiences a few surprises and 'RU-veals' that have never been done before, while also celebrating the uniqueness of Canada's drag scene and queer community.

