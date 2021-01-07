AMA President To Discuss Lessons Learned From COVID-19 And The Long Road To Recovery At National Press Club Newsmaker Jan. 12

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Medical Association (AMA) President Susan R. Bailey, M.D., will deliver a live national address on Tuesday, January 12, on the lessons learned from COVID-19 in 2020 and call upon the incoming Biden Administration to provide additional guidance and support for states as they develop programs for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The speech, delivered via livestream as part of the National Press Club's Virtual Newsmaker series, will also call for a stronger strategy for COVID-19 testing and production of protective equipment for physicians, nurses and all health care workers by tapping into the full powers of the Defense Production Act.

This 1-hour program will stream live at 2:00 p.m. ET, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Please click here to register . Dr. Bailey's speech will be followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with National Press Club President Michael Freedman. Viewers are invited to submit their questions for Dr. Bailey in advance or during the live program via email to Headliners@Press.org. President Freedman will ask as many questions as time permits.

WHO: American Medical Association President Susan R. Bailey, M.D.; National Press Club President Michael Freedman

WHAT: NPC Virtual Newsmaker: "COVID-19: The Long Road to Recovery"

WHEN: Tuesday, January 12, 2:00 p.m. ET

REGISTER: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=9521934890385738

CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

