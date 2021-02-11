AM Non-Brokered Private Placement Cancelled

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - AM Resources Corporation (" AM" or the " Corporation") (TSXV: AMR) ( Frankfurt: 76A) today announces the termination of the non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units ("Units") at a...

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - AM Resources Corporation(" AM" or the " Corporation") (TSXV: AMR) ( Frankfurt: 76A) today announces the termination of the non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit that the Company previously announced on January 27, 2021.

ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORP.

AM Resources Corp. is a mining exploration Corporation with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its Colombian venture.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

