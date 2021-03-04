AM Best Revises Outlooks To Negative For James River Group Holdings, Ltd. And Subsidiaries

AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" of the rated operating subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings,...

AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" of the rated operating subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRG Holdings) [NASDAQ:JRVR]. In addition, AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb" of JRG Holdings. JRG Holdings is domiciled in Pembroke, Bermuda, while its subsidiaries are based in Pembroke, Richmond, VA, and Raleigh, NC. (See below for a detailed listing of the subsidiaries.)

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect the group's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revised Long-Term ICR outlook follows the announcement of adverse reserve development within the commercial auto line in JRG Holdings' excess and surplus segment and to a lesser extent the group's casualty reinsurance segment. Notably, the reserve development within the commercial auto line involves a significantly sized account that has been placed in runoff. The Long-Term ICR outlook captures AM Best's concerns with the group's balance sheet strength, given the recurring nature of the reserve development for the group's commercial auto line account. AM Best's view is that long-term mitigation of the impact of this account is necessary to demonstrate stability in the group's reserves and consistent risk-adjusted capital levels.

The outlooks have been revised to negative from stable, and the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of "a" have been affirmed for the following subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd.:

James River Insurance Company

James River Casualty Company

Falls Lake National Insurance Company

Stonewood Insurance Company

Falls Lake Fire and Casualty Company

JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Carolina Re, Ltd.

