AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings Of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. And Subsidiaries

AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to "a-" from "a" of the rated operating subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRG Holdings) [NASDAQ: JRVR]. In addition, AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term ICR to "bbb-" from "bbb" of JRG Holdings. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. JRG Holdings is domiciled in Pembroke, Bermuda, while its subsidiaries are based in Pembroke, Richmond, VA, and Raleigh, NC. (See below for a detailed listing of the subsidiaries.)

The ratings reflect the group's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The rating downgrades follow the release of first-quarter earnings and reflect a reduction in the assessment of the group's enterprise risk management. The risk management capabilities of the organization proved to have weaknesses in risk tolerances, non-modelled risks, management controls and risk culture. The current ERM framework and risk evaluation needs to evolve proactively and demonstrate competencies necessary to mitigate any effect on the organization's balance sheet strength, operating performance or business profile. The negative outlooks reflect AM Best's concerns with the group's balance sheet strength assessment given the recurring nature of adverse reserve development in commercial auto lines. While JRG Holdings was able to replenish capital quickly via a common stock offering, AM Best's view is that long-term mitigation of the impact of adverse reserve development is necessary to demonstrate stability in reserves and consistent risk-adjusted capital composition.

The FSR has been downgraded to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs downgraded to "a-" from "a" with negative outlooks for the following subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd.:

James River Insurance Company

James River Casualty Company

Falls Lake National Insurance Company

Stonewood Insurance Company

Falls Lake Fire and Casualty Company

JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Carolina Re, Ltd.

