Alzheimer's Foundation Of America Offering Continuing Medical Education Program For Physicians On September 10th

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) will be holding a free, virtual continuing medical education (CME) program for physicians on Thursday, September 10 th from 12 pm to 2:30 pm (ET). Physicians can register by clicking here.

The Removing the Barriers: It's Time for a Check Up from the Neck Up CME program aims to address the challenges faced by primary care physicians in providing cognitive assessments and remove barriers to cognitive screenings. Participating physicians are eligible to receive 2.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits through the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

"Cognitive screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine, and a valuable tool for doctors. We want to make sure they have the information and resources they need to utilize them with their patients," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's president and CEO. "We encourage physicians to participate in this free continuing education program."

Program sessions and speakers will include:

Alzheimer's Overview - From Diagnosis to Treatment Speaker: Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD Director, Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience, UNLV Joy Chambers Professor of Brain Science, Department of Brain Health, UNLV Founding Director, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health Member, AFA's Medical, Scientific and Memory Screening Advisory Board

Barriers to Care and Controlling Risk Factors Speaker: Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FNLA Gerald S. Berenson Endowed Chair in Preventive Cardiology Professor of Medicine, John W. Deming Department of Medicine Tulane University School of Medicine

Addressing Gender Inequality in Access to Healthcare Speaker: Rachel M. Bond, MD, FACC System Director, Women's Heart Health - Dignity Health, Arizona Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Creighton University School of Medicine Co-Chair, ACC Women in Cardiology - Section AZ Division

COVID-19 Crisis and Dementia Care Speaker: Vivek Sinha, MD Chief Medical Officer & Co-Founder, Belleview Medical Partners, P.C. Family Medicine, Board Certified

A question and answer session will follow each topic.

To register or learn more about the free virtual CME program for physicians on September 10 th, visit https://alzfdn.org/event/removing-barriers-time-check-neck-cme-program-4/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alzheimers-foundation-of-america-offering-continuing-medical-education-program-for-physicians-on-september-10th-301115002.html

