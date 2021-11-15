Alyssa Harvey Dawson (Photo: Business Wire)

AppLovin Corporation (APP) - Get Applovin Corp. Report, a leading marketing software company, today announced the appointment of Alyssa Harvey Dawson to its Board of Directors.

Harvey Dawson comes to AppLovin with more than 20 years of legal and business experience and she currently serves as the Chief Legal Officer of Gusto, an HR software provider. Previously, she was General Counsel at Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs where she led all legal and compliance teams and strategies, including the development of Alphabet's Responsible Data Use principles and policy.

"Alyssa's impressive career has focused on building world-class, business-focused legal and compliance programs at leading technology companies, including Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs and Netflix, among many others," said Adam Foroughi, Co-Founder and CEO of AppLovin. "As we continue to pursue the tremendous opportunities ahead of us to help app developers grow their businesses, Alyssa's deep expertise and track record of success helping companies achieve scale and advising on complex transactions, operational excellence, corporate governance, compliance, intellectual property, risk, and data privacy will be invaluable."

From 2011 to 2017, Harvey Dawson oversaw global IP and licensing at HARMAN, a Samsung company, and she was Associate General Counsel at Netflix from 2008 to 2011. Harvey Dawson holds a B.A. in Journalism from Michigan State University and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Make-A-Wish Connecticut. She also serves on the Advisory Board of Quello Center for Telecommunication Management and Law, the Attorney Advisory Board of the Initiative on Gender Justice and Opportunity at Georgetown University Law Center, and she was a Member of Aspen Institute's Tech Executive Leadership Institute.

"I'm thrilled to join AppLovin's board and look forward to partnering with Adam, Herald, Tory Valenzuela, and the rest of the team as they continue to expand the business and disrupt the ever-changing mobile app ecosystem and marketing tech landscape," said Harvey Dawson. "We are very much aligned in our pursuit of supporting businesses and helping them be more successful as AppLovin leads the industry in fostering growth through scale, monetization, brand safety, and analytics and attribution."

With the appointment of Harvey Dawson, AppLovin's current board now consists of: Adam Foroughi, co-founder and CEO of AppLovin; Herald Chen, President and CFO at AppLovin; Craig Billings, CFO at Wynn Resorts and CEO of Wynn Interactive; Margaret Georgiadis, Managing Partner at Synetro Group; Ted Oberwager, Managing Director at KKR; Eduardo Vivas, co-founder of Curated.com; and Asha Sharma, COO of Maplebear Inc.

About AppLovin

AppLovin's leading marketing software provides developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company's first party content includes over 200+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

