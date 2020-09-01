ALYI Opts For EV Road Less Traveled Toward Bigger Potential Payday

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI), in advance of a funding release schedule for tomorrow from its investment partner RevoltTOKEN ( www.revolttoken.com), announced today its optimism in the success of both realizing its $100 million funding object through RevoltTOKEN's upcoming ICO, and exceeding far beyond its initial $300 million African electric mobility sales goals.

ALYI management highlighted today that most other notable electric vehicle (EV) companies are pursuing IPOs and SPACS to fund their business plans.

Statista reports, "The share of U.S. companies that were profitable after their IPO has been falling since a decade high of 81 percent in 2009. In 2018, this figure had dropped to only 28 percent, which may spell bad news for this form of raising capital."

Investopedia reports that the SPAC market in 2019 was $13.6 billion. Statista reports the ICO market in 2019 was $14.8 billion.

While one EV company after another announces a SPAC merger, ALYI, virtually in a field by itself, pursues the larger and growing ICO market.

While ALYI management is pursuing an investment road less traveled, the investment market trends indicate ALYI's path is taking the company in a promising direction.

ALYI's investment strategy is consistent with its market sector development strategy. While most EV companies pursue the replacement of existing internal combustion engine powered vehicles within developed economies, ALYI is focusing on bringing technology leapfrog EV solutions to developing economic regions where adequate existing per capita transportation solutions are not yet in place and have dramatic room for growth.

ALYI intends to feature a news release tomorrow, September 2, 2020, from its funding partner, RevoltTOKEN ( www.revolttoken.com). RevoltTOKEN has recently secured what it refers to as "the last key component" necessary to proceed with a $100 million investment transaction to fund ALYI's $300 million electric mobility initiative in Africa that could soon be a $500 million initiative.

ALYI New Electric Motorcycle Orders Could Edge Revenue Potential To $500M

ALYI has entered into a comprehensive funding agreement with RevoltTOKEN that includes an existing $25 million first tranche investment commitment at $0.05 per share. ALYI has initiated a $2.5 million draw down on the first $25 million to begin construction on a 100-acre facility in Africa. Overall, RevoltTOKEN intends to invest $100 million in ALYI in conjunction with an independent initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO).

RevoltTOKEN has already partitioned a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum Blockchain in advance of the planned ICO.

ALYI's funding partner, RevoltTOKEN ( www.revolttoken.com) will present a comprehensive update tomorrow, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 on the $100 million transaction intended to fund ALYI's electric mobility business. In addition to featuring the key component now in place, the presentation will include an overall update on progress toward the launch of the RevoltTOKEN initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO). Based on both individual investor and institutional investor response, the presentation will specifically include an overview on how the $100 million funding target could well be exceeded.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments , please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

