DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed the company's financing partner RevoltTOKEN continues to execute necessary steps required to launch its Initial Cryptocurrency Offering (ICO). An update from RevoltTOKEN is planned for Friday this week.

ALYI management expects November and December to be exceptionally active for the company after recently executing a milestone multiparty agreement instrumental in the rollout of an electric vehicle race to be the anchor event in an annual electric mobility symposium central to the company's electric mobility ecosystem. The company anticipates more details on the race to be revealed soon.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact: Randell Torno info@lithiumip.com+1-800-713-0297

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-finance-partner-revolttoken-100-million-ico-update-scheduled-friday-301171003.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.