ALYI Expects Very Active Electric Mobility Ecosystem Agenda In November And December

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) followed up today on a comprehensive management update released earlier this week to preview anticipated milestones expected in the course of November and December. The update released earlier this week highlighted the company's latest progress with the electric vehicle race to be the anchor event in an annual electric mobility symposium; the introduction of an additional new electric motorcycle design path, and the status of RevoltTOKEN's pending Initial Cryptocurrency Offering (ICO). In conjunction with the update released earlier this week and as noted in the update, ALYI management has pending announcements expected over the next two weeks on the electric vehicle race, the new electric motorcycle design path and the ICO. The coming announcements over the next two weeks will set the pace for ALYI's overall tempo for the balance of 2020.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact: Randell Torno info@lithiumip.com+1-800-713-0297

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-expects-very-active-electric-mobility-ecosystem-agenda-in-november-and-december-301163903.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.