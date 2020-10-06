ALYI Edges Closer To Electric Mobility Milestone

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced the company anticipates finalizing details this week that will result in a major milestone event moving the company substantially forward toward realizing its electric mobility ecosystem vision.

ALYI has initiated its electric mobility focus first in Sub-Saharan Africa where per capita transportation infrastructure is substantially under resourced. The prevailing low per capita transportation infrastructure is ideal for technology leapfrog opportunities.

Instead of designing specific future products in an isolated lab, ALYI has designed a process to bring a community of stakeholders together with ALYI's own design team to collectively contribute to the future of electric mobility in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

To motivate and inspire collaboration in a rational electric mobility evolutionary process, ALYI has architected an annual electric mobility symposium and conference around an electric auto race as an anchor event.

The milestone anticipated this week represents a major step toward realizing the ultimate annual electric auto race event. ALYI management is optimistic that the company will be able to make a revealing announcement next week shedding light on the magnitude of the company's momentum toward introducing an all new and groundbreaking eclectic mobility ecosystem paradigm.

