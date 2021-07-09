ALYI Announces Electric Motorcycle, EV Race And Revolt Token Milestone Month

Dallas, Texas, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the initiation of an Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya now underway in conjunction with an order for 2,000 Electric Motorcycles to be...

Dallas, Texas, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the initiation of an Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya now underway in conjunction with an order for 2,000 Electric Motorcycles to be deployed into the Rideshare market. The pilot program also supports ALYI's plans for the emerging self-drive Electric Vehicle mobile app rental market.

ALYI recently published an overview of the pilot program highlighting the pilot objectives. As the pilot ramps up this month, ALYI management plans to begin sharing featured moments of the pilot program in progress to include pictures and videos. The pilot is expected to go on for approximately ninety days.

Not only is July a milestone month for ALYI's Electric Motorcycle program, ALYI is also on track to imminently realize major milestones with its Electric Vehicle Race Event partner and Revolt Token finance partner. Management plans to release news on Electric Vehicle Race Event and Revolt Token milestones soon.

