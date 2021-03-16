Always Best Care CEO Jake Brown Joins Home Care Association Of America Board Of Directors

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Brown, CEO of Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, has been selected to serve on the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) Board...

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Brown, CEO of Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, has been selected to serve on the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) Board of Directors effective January 2021.

As the industry's leading trade organization representing home care agencies and their suppliers across the country, the HCAOA strives to provide member agencies with practical resources to enhance operations and margin and improve training and quality within the home care industry. The association advocates to help ensure caregivers have safe and secure environments in which to work and the industry continues to innovate care in communities across the United States. The association brings together innovators and suppliers to help sustain families as they age, helping build independence and choice.

"The pandemic presented various complexities for the home care industry, but I'm humbled to see how we've been able to come together to ensure that our country's most vulnerable population, and those that care for them, have remained a top priority for health and safety," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "The HCAOA has been a critical resource for the Always Best Care community throughout the pandemic and beyond, and I'm proud to join the Board of Directors to serve alongside our industry's most respected leaders during such a pivotal time."

Brown joined Always Best Care as Chief Operating Officer in 2010, and was named president and CEO in 2016. He has more than 25 years of experience in franchise and dealer network businesses in six different industries, and has held various senior management positions.

"We are delighted to welcome Jake to our 2021 Board of Directors and look forward to the valuable insight he will provide to our association," said Vicki Hoak, Executive Director of the HCAOA. "The home care industry is experiencing immense growth due to individuals rethinking long-term care plans for loved ones as a result of the pandemic, and our advocacy and guidance within this space directly impacts the more than 3,800 members we have across the country. Jake's leadership of the Always Best Care franchise system brings a level of expertise that we are confident will move our efforts forward strategically, and we're proud to have him on board."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For information on franchising with Always Best Care, please visit https://home-care-franchise.alwaysbestcare.com/, call 855-430-2273 or email Jason Wiedder at jwiedder@abc-seniors.com.

About Always Best Care Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

CONTACT: Chelsea Bear Fish Consulting 954-893-9150 cbear@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/always-best-care-ceo-jake-brown-joins-home-care-association-of-america-board-of-directors-301248524.html

SOURCE Always Best Care