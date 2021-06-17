Alva Named Winner In AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- alva, the stakeholder intelligence company, has been announced as the winner of the Most Innovative Machine Learning Solution at the 2021 AI & Machine Learning Awards.

This award recognises alva's ESG Intelligence as a machine learning solution that brings something genuinely new to its users, that demonstrates an outstanding understanding of the field, and that shows clear evidence of success, leadership and adoption.

alva's ESG Intelligence uses a core proprietary technology based on 10 years of Natural Language Processing (NLP) development to draw insights from enormous data sets. This provides business leaders with a real-time understanding of what stakeholders think about their company, its executives, products, actions, and words, with relation to the specific ESG issues affecting their sector.

Through machine learning, AI and NLP, alva's technology analyses more than 25 million pieces of content from print, online, broadcast and social media sources, regulatory disclosures, NGO communications, ESG ratings and many more. Each piece of content is analysed by the technology based on a combination of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, and given a score based on sentiment and materiality, ranging from -100 to +100.

Organised by Incisive's Computing magazine, the AI & Machine Learning Awards recognise the best companies, individuals, and projects in the AI space today. The process covers every corner of the industry: security, ethics, data analysis, innovation and more, as well as showcasing the movers and shakers: the technology heroes and projects that deserve industry-wide praise.

Tom Allen, Delta Site Editor, Computing, said: "alva's ESG Intelligence solution is clearly a very sophisticated ML-based sentiment-analysis engine using a wide range of data sources, which allows large organisations to swiftly identify ESG issues early and realise opportunity."

Alberto Lopez-Valenzuela, Founder & CEO, alva, said: "A febrile social media environment, a shift in investors increasingly focusing on ESG credentials, and consumers making purchasing decisions based on company behaviour - these societal developments mean that ESG is now a major board/exco priority. It is critical to really understand how businesses are performing against such issues.

"This need inspired us to create an entirely new approach to ESG Intelligence, which equips business leaders with the means to make immediate decisions based on a complete picture of their ESG-related health, risks and opportunities. We're very proud to win this award in recognition of the strength of our vision and our unique technological approach."

About alvaWe support our clients to make better decisions with Stakeholder Intelligence.

We analyse millions of alternative data, including media, regulator, investor, government, public and NGO sources to help our clients better understand and connect with their stakeholders.

We combine AI technology with sector expertise to provide a fully integrated intelligence solution to corporations, the investment industry and advisory firms covering ESG, risk, reputation, media and board intelligence.

