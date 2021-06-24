Alurx, The Wellness Hub, Welcomes New Members To Its Medical & Expert Council

PASADENA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alurx, the all-in-one wellness hub, welcomes two new members, Dr Micah Yu and Sarah Moe, to its Medical & Expert Council. AMEC provides a science-backed, integrative and connected platform for health-conscious consumers. Dr Yu, a rheumatologist and expert in autoimmune disease, and Sarah Moe, Founder & CEO of Sleep Health Specialist, collaborate with Alurx on product development, education and research. "Since consumers view sleep and immunity support as their most important concerns today, we are delighted that both Sarah Moe and Dr Yu, with their respective expertise, have joined AMEC," says Alurx Founder Julia Stewart.

Sarah Moe is a Board Registered Polysomnographic Technologist and has taught at Minneapolis College as an Adjunct Professor in Sleep Studies. She educates corporate organizations on sleep health and appears regularly on WCCO-TV Minneapolis. She shares her advice on "Coronasomnia" in her blog series https://alurx.com/blogs/news/conversations-with-sarah-moe-founder-and-ceo-of-sleep-health-specialist-and-amec-member.

Dr Yu's primary focus is immunity support, especially as it relates to autoimmune disease and arthritis. Based in Newport Beach, CA, he is both a physician and a patient diagnosed with gout at age 17 and with spondyloarthritis while in medical school. Dr Yu obtained his MD from Chicago Medical School and has a Masters Degree in Healthcare Administration and Biomedical Sciences. He has been featured in Forbes Magazine and is a regular contributor to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Alurx and AMEC are focused on need states with established and emerging solutions to meet consumer's daily wellness needs.

Julia Stewart, Founder & CEO of Alurx is on a mission - to enable wellness for all. As a member of Fortune magazine's list of Top 50 Most Powerful Women in the U.S., Julia has built and grown successful brands for over 40 years and climbed the ladder up to executive leadership for companies like Taco Bell, Applebee's, IHOP, and Dine Brands Inc.

AlurxSince 2020, Alurx provides health-conscious individuals with a consistent, proven and effective line of wellness solutions enabled by technology and verified by experts. Its robust, all-in-one digital hub matches consumers with vetted wellness information, services, and products. Smart customization allows everyone to choose amongst different approaches to help them shape their individualized path to wellness.

