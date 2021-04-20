Aluminum Wire Rods Market In Europe To Grow By 121.13 Thousand Tons By Volume During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum wire rods market in Europe is expected to grow by 121.

The aluminum wire rods market in Europe is expected to grow by 121.13 thousand tons by volume during 2021-2025, according to the new report from Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of 2021. In addition, the report projects the market to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aluminum Wire Rods Market in Europe Analysis Report by Application (Cables and conductors, Mechanical, and Deoxidization), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aluminum-wire-rods-market-industry-analysis

The aluminum wire rods market in Europe is driven by the advantages of aluminum wire rods. In addition, the increase in steel production in Europe is anticipated to boost the growth of the aluminum wire rods market in Europe.

The consumption of aluminum in the cable and conductor application is increasing due to its greater strength-to-weight ratio. The increase in the adoption of aluminum is expected to substitute copper in cable and conductor applications. Aluminum wire rods are economical, which drives their adoption in large power transmission and distribution projects. Aluminum weighs lighter than copper and offers nearly 60% of the conductivity of copper cables. Aluminum is being successfully used as a conductor material in end-use applications such as low voltage transformers. The above-mentioned advantages of aluminum wire rods are likely to encourage their consumption in Europe during the forecast period.

Major Five Aluminum Wire Rods in Europe Companies:

Boryszew SA Oddzial Nowoczesne Produkty Aluminiowe SkawinaBoryszew SA Oddzial Nowoczesne Produkty Aluminiowe Skawina offers electrical conductor grade and alloy grade aluminum wire rods in different diameters that are used for the production of power cables.

Hindalco Industries Ltd.Hindalco Industries Ltd. manufactures electrical conductor-grade aluminum wire rods in a continuous casting and rolling process to produce AAAC conductors.

INOTAL Aluminiumfeldolgozo Zartkoruen Mukodo ReszvenytarsasagINOTAL Aluminiumfeldolgozo Zartkoruen Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag produces electrical conductor grade aluminum wire rods with continuous casting technology that are used for the electrical and steel industry applications.

Lamifil NVLamifil NV manufactures a range of alloy grade aluminum wire rods with various diameters by using a continuous casting and rolling line with twin melting and holding furnaces and a degassing unit.

National Aluminium Co. Ltd.National Aluminium Co. Ltd. offers a range of alloy grade, electrical conductor grade, and flipped aluminum wire rods in coil form in different diameters such as 9.5, and 1.95 mm.

Aluminum Wire Rods Market In Europe Application Outlook

Cables and conductors - size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical - size and forecast 2020-2025

Deoxidization - size and forecast 2020-2025

