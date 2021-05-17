Aluminum Pigment Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities With BASF SE And Carl Schlenk AG | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum pigment market is expected to grow by USD 207.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum pigment market is expected to grow by USD 207.40 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%.

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aluminum Pigment Market Analysis Report by Application (Paints and coatings, Plastics, Printing inks, Personal care products, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aluminum-pigment-market-industry-analysis

The aluminum pigment market is driven by a wide range of end-user applications. In addition, the growing demand for aluminum pigment in the automotive sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the Aluminum Pigment Market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aluminum Pigment Companies:

ALTANA AG

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

Carl Schlenk AG

Carlfors Bruk AB

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aluminum Pigment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Paints and coatings - size and forecast 2020-2025

Plastics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Printing inks - size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care products - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aluminum Pigment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business?

Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Materials Include: Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market by Product, Geographic Landscape, and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025:The aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market has the potential to grow by 123.49 th MT during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

About TechnavioTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactsTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/aluminum-pigment-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aluminum-pigment-market-covid-19-focused-report--evolving-opportunities-with-basf-se-and-carl-schlenk-ag--technavio-301292953.html

SOURCE Technavio